Religious knives banned in NSW public schools: Education Minister

A ban on religious knives in public schools will be in effect from tomorrow, NSW Education Minister Sarah Mitchell has revealed.

Outrage erupted after it was revealed on Ben Fordham Live a religious knife was used in a stabbing at Glenwood High School.

Currently, the legislation allows for religious knives to be carried in schools.

Minister Mitchell told Ben Fordham the loophole will be closed but, in the meantime, knives for religious purposes will be banned in schools.

“That will come into place from tomorrow.

“I feel much more confident knowing that we put that than in place as a policy … while we work through the legal issues that exist with the act.”

Turbans 4 Australia President Amar Singh told Ben Fordham he “can’t understand” the reaction.

But he says they will work with the government to reach a solution.

