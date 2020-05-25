BACK IN TIME | Alan Jones’ greatest radio hits

As Alan’s retirement approaches at the end of the week, we’ve decided to go back on his greatest radio hits over the past 35 years.

Throughout his illustrious career, Alan has interviewed some greats of the performing arts.

From the likes of, Barry Humphries, Michael Bolton and Ramin Karimloo, take a listen to some of their greatest moments.

Alan once interviewed popular British actor, Rowan Atkinson on his breakfast show.

“Why did you get out of bed at this hour?” Alan asked.

“I have no idea,” Mr Atkinson shot back, “but I was reliably informed that you’re a terribly nice bloke.”

