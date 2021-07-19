Australians warned against putting off health checks during COVID lockdowns

Cancer screening doctors are reminding Australians currently living in lockdown to prioritise their general health and not delay their appointments.

Caitlin Vasica, the Screening Project lead at Cancer Council NSW, told Deborah Knight that screening services have not been shut down during lockdowns.

“We are understand that, since the event of COVID, that people are concerned about their wellbeing and the health risks of attending these appointments.

“Programs have quickly and really effectively adapted to ensure the safety of all of their attendees.

“We want to make sure that everyone who is due for their breast cancer screening appointments, or whether it’s a bowel or cervical screening, does not delay it because of COVID.”

