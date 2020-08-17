2GB
Australian tradies desperate for further funding to stay alive

9 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Master Builders AustraliaTradies

Tradies are calling on the federal government to invest a further $5.1 billion in stimulus packages to keep the building sector alive.

Master Builders Australia expect to see a 30 per cent reduction in the residential building sector due to the pandemic and are calling on the government to commit to additional funding.

Denita Wawn, CEO of Master Builders Australia told Deborah Knight the future of the building industry is dire despite some assumptions it is still booming.

“Building and construction in a recession always has a lag impact because we continue to work with the existing contracts that were in place prior to this crisis.

“The problem is the pipeline of work is madly dwindling.”

Image: Getty

Deborah Knight
AustraliaBusinessEducation
