Australian Olympics boss rubbishes Pauline Hanson’s claims QLD to fork out billions

The president of the Australian Olympic Committee (AOC) has responded to Pauline Hanson’s calls for Queensland to ditch its 2032 Olympics bid.

The bid would see the Games hosted across South East Queensland, the Gold Coast, and the Sunshine Coast.

One Nation leader Pauline Hanson argues the Olympics cost an average of $12.5 billion to host and says the money could be better spent elsewhere.

But the president of the AOC, John Coates, tells Ben Fordham the price of hosting the games is around $4.5 million, about half of which the AOC has guaranteed to contribute.

“The studies that she sited are old.

“We will adapt to a city rather than a city having to adapt to us.

“The games will pay for themselves without any contribution from taxpayers.”

