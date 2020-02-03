Money for Queensland’s Olympic bid ‘better spent elsewhere’: Pauline Hanson

Pauline Hanson is calling on the Queensland Premier to ditch the state’s bid for the 2032 Olympics.

The bid would see the Games hosted across South East Queensland, the Gold Coast, and the Sunshine Coast.

But One Nation leader Pauline Hanson tells Ben Fordham it’s just too much money, as the Olympics cost an average of $12.5 billion to stage.

“I think the money can be better spent elsewhere.

“We need to actually spend the money on much-needed water security in Queensland.”

