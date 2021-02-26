2GB
Australian Chef de Mission committed to a ‘different’ Tokyo Olympics

4 hours ago
James Willis
Ian ChestermanTokyo Olympics
Article image for Australian Chef de Mission committed to a ‘different’ Tokyo Olympics

Australian Olympic team Chef de Mission Ian Chesterman is adamant the Tokyo Olympics will go ahead as planned from July.

Mr Chesterman told James Willis “the use of the word ‘normal’ is not going to go with these Games”, but if any country can pull it off, it’s Japan.

“Everyone knows they’re going to go to a different Games, we’re not trying to run the Games that people are used to.

“They’re still going to be a triumph of human spirit on the sporting field, and that’s what the Olympic Games are really about.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Brendon Thorne/Getty Images

James Willis
OlympicsSportsSummer Olympics
