Australian Army Captain dies before receiving sports medal

Jim Wilson’s campaign to deliver Invictus Games athletes their promised Australian Sports Medals has come too late for one of the competitors.

The 2018 team are still waiting for the government to deliver on their commitment, which Jim called “a complete cop-out”.

Co-captain Nicole Bradley delivered the tragic news that Australian Army Captain and gold medal winning swimmer Ruth Hunt has lost her battle with breast cancer.

“Two years on, we’ve received the sad news that one of our teammates passed away overnight.

“It’s really sad now … that Ruth never got to see this medal.

“We’re hoping that it will still come about so that her family can still receive it in her honour, and then we can all pay our respects in that way as well.”

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

