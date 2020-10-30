2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Australian Army Captain dies before receiving sports medal

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson Campaign
Australian Sports MedalINVICTUS GAMESNicole BradleyVeterans

Jim Wilson’s campaign to deliver Invictus Games athletes their promised Australian Sports Medals has come too late for one of the competitors.

The 2018 team are still waiting for the government to deliver on their commitment, which Jim called “a complete cop-out”.

Co-captain Nicole Bradley delivered the tragic news that Australian Army Captain and gold medal winning swimmer Ruth Hunt has lost her battle with breast cancer.

“Two years on, we’ve received the sad news that one of our teammates passed away overnight.

“It’s really sad now … that Ruth never got to see this medal.

“We’re hoping that it will still come about so that her family can still receive it in her honour, and then we can all pay our respects in that way as well.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

 

RELATED

Invictus Games medals still missing two years on

Good news for Invictus Games athletes waiting for their medals

Jim Wilson Campaign
AustraliaNewsSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873