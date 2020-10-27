Good news for Invictus Games athletes waiting for their medals

Invictus Games athletes are on the way to receiving their Australian Sports Medals, after Jim Wilson raised their plight on 2GB Drive.

During the 2018 Games, there was widespread support from both sides of politics and the Australian Defence Force to award the athletes and support staff with the Australian Sports Medal.

Two years on, they are still waiting but Jim said they had “rattled some cages”.

“I am happy to say the wheels are in motion to get those medals to the team.

“Let’s keep the pressure on the government.”

Former Opposition Leader Bill Shorten said he had spoken to Prime Minister Scott Morrison about the issue today, and said he was personally supportive of it.

“These athletes and their families, make us proud to be Australian.”

Acting NSW RSL president Ray James said it was a very important event for servicemen and women.

“It’s important for the government to follow through with that commitment to honour the team with the sports award.”

