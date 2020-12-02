Advertisement
Australia officially out of recession
The Australian economy is officially out of recession, strongly rebounding from the COVID-induced downturn.
The economy grew 3.3 per cent in the three months to September as a number of states eased their COVID restrictions.
Business Council of Australia CEO Jennifer Westacott told Deborah Knight there’s still a long way to go.
“But I do think that we are starting to turn a very, very, big corner.”
Image: Getty