Australia officially out of recession

5 hours ago
Deborah Knight
Article image for Australia officially out of recession

The Australian economy is officially out of recession, strongly rebounding from the COVID-induced downturn.

The economy grew 3.3 per cent in the three months to September as a number of states eased their COVID restrictions.

Business Council of Australia CEO Jennifer Westacott told Deborah Knight there’s still a long way to go.

“But I do think that we are starting to turn a very, very, big corner.”

