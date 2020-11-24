Aussie tennis great sees silver lining in COVID-19 for Nick Kyrgios’ career

Australian tennis legend Todd Woodbridge is confident the Australian Open can take place early next year.

With restrictions almost entirely rolled back in Victoria, and international players coming to “the safest part of the world”, he told James Bracey one of the toughest challenges will be figuring out the schedule.

“I’m feeling far more confident and positive than I was this time last week.

“Australia has done better than any other country in the world, so why would you be worried about coming here?”

Todd believes Nick Kyrgios’ year off due to COVID-19 will work in his favour and extend his career.

“He’s done the rebranding … and I think he’s had an absolute change of perspective about what life is actually like.”

Image: Kelly Defina/Getty Images