Ash Taylor experiment a success for Gold Coast Titans says coach

After 364 days without a win, the Gold Coast Titans have finally secured success 28-23 against the Wests Tigers.

While it was Phillip Sami who scored the winning try, halfback Ash Taylor landed significant praise from Paul Gallen, who says it’s his best game yet “without a doubt”.

Titans coach Justin Holbrook told Paul Gallen and Mark Levy switching Taylor into the five-eighth position yielded positive results at the weekend.

“He’s a great footy player, we all know that.

“He’s a great kicker of the ball, and he’s quick, and he’s got good skills, so I’ve put him more in that five-eighth role.

“He’ll still play the same way, but he won’t have to worry about organising the rest of the team.”

Image: Gold Coast Titans/Official website