Ash Barty ‘as good as it gets’ for role model women in sport

World number one Ash Barty stunned Australian Open viewers on Tuesday night, defeating Danka Kovinic 6-0 6-0.

Ironwoman and Wide World of Sports co-host Candice Warner told Mark Levy the Aussie star sets an amazing example for young women.

“Ash is as good as it gets.

“There’s a frightening statistic that one in three girls, when they get to the age of 18, pull out of sport … so if someone small like Ash can make it as number one, it’s a brilliant role model.”

Aus Open commentator Casey Dellacqua told Mark and Candice Barty’s “double bagel” was “sublime”.

“She came out firing all cylinders, serve was great, slice was great … really in fine form.”

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images