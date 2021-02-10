2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Ash Barty ‘as good as it gets’ for role model women in sport

5 hours ago
Mark Levy
Ash BartyAUSTRALIAN OPENCandice WarnerCasey DellacquaWomen's sport
Article image for Ash Barty ‘as good as it gets’ for role model women in sport

World number one Ash Barty stunned Australian Open viewers on Tuesday night, defeating Danka Kovinic 6-0 6-0.

Ironwoman and Wide World of Sports co-host Candice Warner told Mark Levy the Aussie star sets an amazing example for young women.

“Ash is as good as it gets.

“There’s a frightening statistic that one in three girls, when they get to the age of 18, pull out of sport … so if someone small like Ash can make it as number one, it’s a brilliant role model.”

Aus Open commentator Casey Dellacqua told Mark and Candice Barty’s “double bagel” was “sublime”.

“She came out firing all cylinders, serve was great, slice was great … really in fine form.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Mark Levy
SportsTennis
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873