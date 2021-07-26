2GB
Ariarne Titmus’ parents ‘coming to grips’ with daughter’s nation-stopping victory

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Australian freestyler Ariarne Titmus has become an Olympic gold medalist, defeating her biggest competition – American Katie Ledecky – in the 400m swim.

Father Steve Titmus told Jim Wilson Ariarne was unwavering in sticking to her race plan – to tail Ledecky and overtake her in the final stretch.

“It is surreal … to say that your daughter is an Olympic champion.

“I’m trying to come to grips with it all!”

Press PLAY below to hear the proud Titmus family’s reactions

Jim Wilson
