ANZ boss personally taking job applications from older workers

The ANZ CEO is encouraging older people looking for work to reach out to him.

The bank is launching an employment drive to encourage those with life experience back into the workforce.

More than half a million Australians over the age of 45 are on JobSeeker

CEO Shayne Elliott told Ben Fordham he’s personally taking applications.

“A bunch of people have written to me and I pass them on.”

