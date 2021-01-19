2GB
Anthony Albanese fires back at critics calling for him to step down

3 hours ago
Labor leader Anthony Albanese has rejected calls for him to be replaced before the next election.

CFMEU national political organiser Elizabeth Doidge has said Tanya Plibersek would be a better chance to lead Labor to a victory.

But the former deputy leader refused to comment on whether she has ambitions for the top job.

Mr Albanese told Ben Fordham he can beat Scott Morrison at the next election.

“The union official, who’s not even an elected official, I’m sure you hadn’t heard of before a couple of days ago and nor had I.

“I don’t even know if she’s a part of the Labor party.”

