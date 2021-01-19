2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘People will never forgive us’: Senior Labor figure addresses leadership tension

37 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Anthony AlbaneseAustralian Labor PartyTanya PlibersekThe Influencers
Article image for ‘People will never forgive us’: Senior Labor figure addresses leadership tension

Senior Labor MP Tanya Plibersek has played down any suggestion Anthony Albanese will not lead the Labor Party to the next federal election.

In a new regular segment with Jim Wilson, the Sydney MP and former deputy leader of the party refused to comment on whether she has ambitions for the top job.

“I’m not going to start talking about Labor Party internals because … people will never forgive us.”

Click PLAY below to watch the video

 

Ms Plibersek took calls and emails from listeners, addressing Robodebt, diplomacy with China, and the role of state governments in suppressing COVID-19.

She admitted any failings associated with the Australian Open fall within Labor premier Daniel Andrews’ domain.

“It’s very clear that the Victorian government has been supporting the going ahead of the tennis, and I think they’re going to have to take responsibility for the outcomes of this.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Jim Wilson
NewsPolitics
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873