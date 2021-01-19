‘People will never forgive us’: Senior Labor figure addresses leadership tension

Senior Labor MP Tanya Plibersek has played down any suggestion Anthony Albanese will not lead the Labor Party to the next federal election.

In a new regular segment with Jim Wilson, the Sydney MP and former deputy leader of the party refused to comment on whether she has ambitions for the top job.

“I’m not going to start talking about Labor Party internals because … people will never forgive us.”

Ms Plibersek took calls and emails from listeners, addressing Robodebt, diplomacy with China, and the role of state governments in suppressing COVID-19.

She admitted any failings associated with the Australian Open fall within Labor premier Daniel Andrews’ domain.

“It’s very clear that the Victorian government has been supporting the going ahead of the tennis, and I think they’re going to have to take responsibility for the outcomes of this.”

