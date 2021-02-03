Anthony Albanese claims ignorance of controversial union ad

Opposition leader Anthony Albanese has denied knowledge of a controversial advertisement which depicts the Prime Minister driving over workers.

The CFMEU’s television ad, which superimposes Scott Morrison to appear as though he is driving a bus towards workers and smirking, evoked anger from the Attorney-General among others.

Jim Wilson questioned the Labor leader on the appropriateness of the ad, which criticises the government’s proposed industrial relations reform.

“I haven’t seen the ad, to tell you the truth,” Mr Albanese responded.

“I haven’t had the chance to watch television at the moment.

“I can comment on the industrial relations policy, that seeks to get rid of … the better off overall test.

“That will only happen if the government wants [workers] to be worse off.”

