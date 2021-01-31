2GB
Unions’ ‘disgusting’ ad targeting Scott Morrison condemned by Attorney-General

5 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Christian Porter
Attorney-General Christian Porter is slamming the unions’ “disgusting” ad depicting the prime minister driving a bus over workers.

Scott Morrison is superimposed to appear as though he is driving the bus and smirking.

“The unions that put their name to this despicable piece of advertising should be ashamed,” Ben Fordham said.

Mr Porter told Ben the ad should be pulled.

“It’s one of the most shameful, insensitive … and disgusting pieces of advertising I’ve seen.

“I think this ad is a new low point in Australian politics.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

