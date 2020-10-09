Anger erupts over government’s ‘piecemeal’ solution for lethal road

The narrow Heathcote Road bridge will be widened slightly to improve safety, but locals are agitating for a four-lane solution.

Community anger over the project even prompted local MP Lee Evans to launch a petition against his own government to have a second bridge built.

Labor spokesperson for Heathcote Mark Buttigieg told Jim Wilson the widening is a “piecemeal” solution, and duplication is “well overdue”.

“This bloke’s been in power for ten years.

“This would have to be the biggest issue in that Heathcote electorate, and he’s seriously trying to tell us that he can’t convince his minister to get on top of those bureaucrats in Transport for NSW?”

