2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Anger erupts over government’s ‘piecemeal’ solution for lethal road

2 mins ago
Jim Wilson
Heathcote Road bridgeMark ButtigiegROAD SAFETYTransport for NSW

The narrow Heathcote Road bridge will be widened slightly to improve safety, but locals are agitating for a four-lane solution.

Community anger over the project even prompted local MP Lee Evans to launch a petition against his own government to have a second bridge built.

Labor spokesperson for Heathcote Mark Buttigieg told Jim Wilson the widening is a “piecemeal” solution, and duplication is “well overdue”.

“This bloke’s been in power for ten years.

“This would have to be the biggest issue in that Heathcote electorate, and he’s seriously trying to tell us that he can’t convince his minister to get on top of those bureaucrats in Transport for NSW?”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Transport for NSW

 

RELATED

Liberal MP takes on his own government over fight to fix up local blackspot

Jim Wilson
LocalNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873