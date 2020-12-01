2GB
Andrew Bogut’s former coach ‘a little disappointed’ by sudden retirement

7 hours ago
Mark Levy
Andrew BogutAndrew Gaze
Article image for Andrew Bogut’s former coach ‘a little disappointed’ by sudden retirement

Andrew Bogut’s former coach and fellow basketball great Andrew Gaze has weighed in on the star’s retirement decision.

Praise for the NBA champion and three-time Olympian has filtered in from around the world, but Mr Gaze admitted to James Bracey he “selfishly” had a different perspective on the news.

“I have great respect for [Bogut] and what he’s been able to do, but I was a little disappointed.

“I’m looking ahead to Tokyo and seeing our team, and I think he would play an important role.

“There’s no doubt even a quarter-fit Andrew Bogut was probably going to be selected, but he’s probably looked at it and said, ‘well if I can’t be at my best, I’m probably more harm than good’.

“I guess you could look at it as a selfless act as well, so good on him.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

 

