‘It was just time to hang up’: The final straw for Andrew Bogut’s career

Australian basketball star Andrew Bogut has reflected on the highlights of his career after announcing his retirement to the world today.

The NBA champion and three-time Olympian told Jim Wilson the postponement of the Tokyo Olympics until 2021 would put too much pressure on his body.

“As an athlete when you get into your older years … you weigh up what you’re putting into the game and how much you’re getting back.

“Getting on a training court would take me two hours of preparation, physio and Deep Heat … it just got to a point where it was just time to hang up.”

Offers are flooding in thick and fast, but Bogut isn’t making any rash decisions about his future.

“Right now I have a few things up my sleeve, but I’m just going to chill out for a little bit before I make any decisions.”

Image: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images