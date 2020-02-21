‘An amazing miracle’: Hero German Shepherd led to owner’s rescue

A German Shepherd is being hailed a hero after treading water for 11 hours, alerting police to her missing owner.

At around 6am on Thursday, Heidi was spotted in the water among other items including a wetsuit in Moreton Bay.

Her owner, a 63-year-old man, had been drifting for 15 hours after his boat lost power and began to take on water.

Heidi raised the alarm and the man was found around 10.25am by water police.

Brisbane Water Police Senior Sergeant Jay Bairstow tells Ben Fordham it’s an “amazing miracle”.

“We took her up to the vet and I think we gave her all the dog food we could, so I think she’s been rewarded quite well.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview