‘An absolute disgrace!’: QLD government slammed for ‘extraordinary’ rental package

29 mins ago
Alan Jones
Antonia MercorellaReal Estate Institute of Queensland

The Queensland government is being slammed for ‘extraordinary’ proposals which arguably protect tenants but neglect landlords.

The parliament is expected to pass legislation which would see a six-month freeze on evictions, a waiver on rental payments without proving financial hardship, and a ban on non-essential inspections and maintenance.

Additionally, any rental reductions negotiated with a landlord will become permanent with tenants not required to pay back costs.

Alan Jones insists the Premier reassess the bill.

“That’s just an absolute disgrace! That is simply not believable.”

Real Estate Institute of Queensland CEO Antonia Mercorella tells Alan the package heavily favours tenants at the expense of landlords.

“It’s pretty extraordinary stuff.

“I’m not aware of any other Australian jurisdiction that has adopted a moratorium on those terms.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Alan Jones
NewsPoliticsQLD
