Two missing children found and reunited with family

UPDATE:

Two missing children from Sydney’s east have been reunited with their mother after members of the public saw them walking towards Panania Railway Station.

The man has been taken to hospital for assessment.

BEFORE:

NSW Police is seeking urgent public assistance to help locate two children missing from Sydney’s east.

Just before 2.30am today, four-year-old Bowie and ten-year-old Basten Dowlut, were at a home on Carthona Avenue, Darling Point, with their parents.

Despite strong protestations from the children’s mother, their father, Dennis Dowlut, aged 47, packed the family into a white 2014 SsangYong Actyon SUV, with NSW registration DLF-43A, expressing an intention to travel to Melbourne.

About 3am, their mother was forced from the vehicle at Alexandria and notified police.

Dennis is described as being of Mauritian background with an olive complexion, about 180cm tall, of slim build, and balding.

He was last seen wearing black pants, a white t-shirt, khaki puffer jacket, and a red beanie.

Bowie is described as having an olive complexion, long brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing white pyjamas with pink unicorn symbols.

Basten also has an olive complexion, short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing white pyjama pants, a white t-shirt, and black puffer jacket.

NSW Police Detective Superintendent John Duncan told Ben Fordham people should call Triple Zero if they see them but not approach the man.

“We don’t put these Amber Alerts out lightly but we have serious concerns for the welfare of these two little kids.

“We just want to bring these kids home to their mum.”

