Alleged anti-lockdown protest organiser charged

A Victorian man, suspected of organising an anti-lockdown protest, has been charged for breaching the Public Health Order after driving from Queensland to Sydney.

Anthony Khallouf arrived in Sydney at the weekend after driving from Queensland, allegedly organising a protest for Saturday.

The 29-year-old was stopped at Hornsby Railway Station yesterday and was unable to provide a reasonable excuse for travelling, allegedly claiming he was lost.

He’s been charged and refused bail.

