Agriculture Minister furious over federation’s ‘growing cancer’

‘Populist’ state premiers are in the firing line of the federal government, as farmers fight for seasonal workers.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has declared “federation is failing our farmers”, after a proposal to bring workers in from the South Pacific was “left in the drawer” by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and others.

“We’re the forgotten Australians in regional Australia, and it just shows that federation needs to change,” Mr Littleproud told Jim Wilson.

“This is a cancer that has grown … and farmers are paying the price.

“You have an international organisation that can give the security of … do[ing] this in a COVID-safe way … but to ignore it is just mind-numbing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty