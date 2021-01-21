2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Agriculture Minister furious over federation’..

Agriculture Minister furious over federation’s ‘growing cancer’

1 hour ago
Jim Wilson
agricultureborder closuresDavid Littleproudfarmers
Article image for Agriculture Minister furious over federation’s ‘growing cancer’

‘Populist’ state premiers are in the firing line of the federal government, as farmers fight for seasonal workers.

Agriculture Minister David Littleproud has declared “federation is failing our farmers”, after a proposal to bring workers in from the South Pacific was “left in the drawer” by Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews and others.

“We’re the forgotten Australians in regional Australia, and it just shows that federation needs to change,” Mr Littleproud told Jim Wilson.

“This is a cancer that has grown … and farmers are paying the price.

“You have an international organisation that can give the security of … do[ing] this in a COVID-safe way … but to ignore it is just mind-numbing.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873