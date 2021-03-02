NSW Police will not investigate historic rape allegations against cabinet minister

New South Wales police say they will not proceed with an investigation into a historic rape allegation involving a federal cabinet minister.

In a statement the police cited a lack of evidence despite coming into possession of a personal document “purportedly made by the woman” and have now closed the case.

It comes as the Australian Federal Police said they will play a ‘supportive’ to state jurisdictions into the allegations which surfaced last week.

Australian Federal Police Commissioner Reece Kershaw told Ray Hadley the role of the federal police “is to liaise and support, and provide whatever advice these jurisdictions need in this matter”.

“The jurisdiction … doesn’t rest with the AFP, and they are historical matters, which we are liaising with the various state jurisdictions on those matters.”

The commissioner wasn’t drawn into speculation regarding the circumstances of the woman’s death raised by former Prime Minister Macolm Turnbull this morning.

“I wouldn’t want to speculate on that matter only to say, and reassure, that the public have confidence in the process of both New South Wales police and South Australia police.

“I’ve talked to Commissioner Mick Fuller this morning, and also will be talking later on … to Grant Stevens, the commissioner of South Australia police.”

Click PLAY to hear the full interview

Image: Getty