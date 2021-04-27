2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • AFL great admits ‘bravado’ behind..

AFL great admits ‘bravado’ behind death-defying challenge

4 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Black Dog InstituteMental HealthSydney SwansTom Harley
Article image for AFL great admits ‘bravado’ behind death-defying challenge

Tom Harley is psyching himself up to jump from a plane on Friday, in support of mental health service the Black Dog Institute.

The AFL premiership winner and now Sydney Swans CEO admitted to Jim Wilson “the nerves are starting to build”.

He landed himself in the terrifying skydiving challenge courtesy of a bit of “classic bravado” in front of a colleague.

“I’ll tell you how it came about, Jim…”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
CharityNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873