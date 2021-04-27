AFL great admits ‘bravado’ behind death-defying challenge

Tom Harley is psyching himself up to jump from a plane on Friday, in support of mental health service the Black Dog Institute.

The AFL premiership winner and now Sydney Swans CEO admitted to Jim Wilson “the nerves are starting to build”.

He landed himself in the terrifying skydiving challenge courtesy of a bit of “classic bravado” in front of a colleague.

“I’ll tell you how it came about, Jim…”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Quinn Rooney/Getty Images