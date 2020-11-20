Afghan human rights worker repeatedly tried blowing the whistle

The damning report into war crimes allegedly committed by Australian special forces has come as a relief to those who tried to blow the whistle earlier.

Adelaide doctor and former Afghan Human Rights Commission investigator Abdul Gharraf, told Jim Wilson he repeatedly raised complaints of killings to “Australia Defence legal officers”.

“When we raised those concerns, most of the time … we got the … feedback that ‘yes the operation was launched and the person who has been killed, they were a direct threat to our soldiers and that’s why they were killed.’

“‘And the matter is closed and no further action is required’.

“In all the cases, the villagers, the people who came to me with the complaint, were so frustrated and they were angry that ‘no, that’s not the case, because they were innocent’.”

Image: Getty