2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

ADF’s top brass ‘feeling the heat’ over social media platform’s hard truths

6 hours ago
Jim Wilson
ADFJacqui LambieMental Healthveteran suicidesVeterans
Article image for ADF’s top brass ‘feeling the heat’ over social media platform’s hard truths

Serving members of the ADF have been served with warnings for interacting with a satirical social media page called ‘The Pineapple Express’, the Daily Telegraph has revealed.

Independent Senator and Army veteran Jacqui Lambie told Jim Wilson the ADF is going through a crisis of leadership the likes of which she has never seen.

The page collects its own data on veteran suicide and self-harm, which Ms Lambie believes to be the primary source of opposition from the top brass.

“I think Defence is losing control and they’re feeling the heat on that.

“If Defence has got a problem with [the Pineapple Express], then start releasing the statistics and being honest with yourselves and everybody else out here.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Open Arms (veterans’ counselling) on 1800 011 046.

 

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873