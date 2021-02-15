ADF’s top brass ‘feeling the heat’ over social media platform’s hard truths

Serving members of the ADF have been served with warnings for interacting with a satirical social media page called ‘The Pineapple Express’, the Daily Telegraph has revealed.

Independent Senator and Army veteran Jacqui Lambie told Jim Wilson the ADF is going through a crisis of leadership the likes of which she has never seen.

The page collects its own data on veteran suicide and self-harm, which Ms Lambie believes to be the primary source of opposition from the top brass.

“I think Defence is losing control and they’re feeling the heat on that.

“If Defence has got a problem with [the Pineapple Express], then start releasing the statistics and being honest with yourselves and everybody else out here.”

If you or someone you know needs help, call Lifeline on 13 11 14, BeyondBlue on 1300 224 636 or Open Arms (veterans’ counselling) on 1800 011 046.

