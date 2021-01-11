Acting Prime Minister doubles down on BLM comments, decries ‘feigned indignation’

Acting Prime Minister Michael McCormack has defended his response to the Washington DC insurgence amid criticism from international groups.

In condemning both the storming of the US Capitol and last year’s Black Lives Matter riots alike, Mr McCormack sparked what he described to Chris Smith as “feigned indignation” from Amnesty International.

“If I’ve affected their precious feelings, well I’m sorry that they are so visibly upset by it, but seriously? I’m concentrating on rebuilding … outcomes of Australians, not worrying about what is a bit of a circus in America.

“Violence is violence, it doesn’t become more or less based on the agenda of people committing the violence.

“If Amnesty International can’t cop that, well too bad.”

Image: Nine News