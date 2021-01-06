2GB
Chaos in Washington DC as Trump supporters storm the Capitol

2 hours ago
Latest updates
President Donald TrumpU.S. Election 2020US politics
Article image for Chaos in Washington DC as Trump supporters storm the Capitol

Tensions have reached boiling point in the United States as Congress meets to certify Joe Biden as the next President.

Thousands of supporters of President Donald Trump, contesting the election results, have marched on Washington DC.

Guns have been drawn by security in the US House chamber as protesters attempt to break through.

There are reports one person has been shot inside the US Capitol Building.

The President has responded with a tweet calling on his supporters to remain peaceful and respect police.

Nine’s US correspondent Amelia Adams told Chris Smith thousands of rioters chanted ‘stop the steal’ as they gathered at the entries to the Capitol.

“We have found a big reinforced line of Metropolitan Police, which is encouraging to see because I have to tell you, it is the first law enforcement I have seen in a couple of hours.”

Click PLAY below to hear the latest update

President-elect Joe Biden has addressed the nation, calling on President Trump to “demand an end to this siege”.

“What we’re seeing are a small number of extremists, dedicated to lawlessness.

“This is not dissent, it’s disorder, it’s chaos. It borders on sedition, and it must end now.

“It’s not protest, it’s insurrection. The world is watching.”

In a video message posted to Twitter, President Trump told supporters “I know your pain, I know your hurt … but you have to go home now”.

EARLIER:

From the base of the Capitol Building, Amelia Adams told Chris protestors have scaled walls, balconies, and forced their way past barricades and police.

“There are now protestors inside the US Capitol Building. The House and the Senate have both taken a recess.

“It is a very tense situation. There are a number of buildings that have been evacuated, there were reports of some suspicious packages, there’s tear gas – I’ve just seen a flare as I talk to you as well.”

Click PLAY below to hear the update

Image: Twitter/Amelia Adams

