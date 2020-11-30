2GB
Aaron Finch and David Warner lauded as ‘evolution’ of cricket’s finest combinations

2 hours ago
Mark Levy
Aaron FinchDavid WarnerMARK TAYLORODI series
Australian cricket great Mark Taylor has compared Finch and Warner to the modern day version of Adam Gilchrist and Mark Waugh.

Aaron Finch and David Warner have accumulated an impressive resume of achievements as opening partners, with 3638 runs in 70 innings together.

Mark told James Bracey their performance over the weekend was “outstanding”.

“The game has evolved, and every generation has their combinations.

“This combination, I think, is as good as Australia’s ever had.”

CricketSports
