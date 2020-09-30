2GB
‘Zip it’: Peta Credlin says debate was a ‘missed opportunity’ for Trump

2 hours ago
Jim Wilson
Peta CredlinUS politics

Sky News commentator Peta Credlin says she believes the US Presidential debate was “dispiriting” and a “missed opportunity” for Donald Trump.

The fiery first debate showed little in the way of policy, Ms Credlin said.

“I was disappointed.. it was pretty dispiriting,” she told Jim Wilson.

“It was a missed opportunity for the President to allow Biden enough space to make mistakes.

“The President launched in and interrupted the play … when your enemy is going badly, don’t interrupt your enemy.

“If I was advising the President, it would be, zip it. Take the tone down a notch, don’t fight with the moderator, you’ve got a good record, sell that.”

Click PLAY below to hear Peta’s comments in full

