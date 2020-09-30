Donald Trump clashes with Joe Biden in fiery presidential debate
The first US presidential debate has dominated TV screens across the country as the two candidates go head-to-head.
Former US Government official Kim Hoggard told Deborah Knight the debate has been filled with interruptions and insults.
“I think it’s unlike any presidential debate I’ve ever seen.
“I don’t think anything was revealed that we didn’t know about the President.”
Click PLAY below to hear the full interview
US Presidential Debate: COVID-19.
Biden: “A lot more are going to die unless he (Trump) gets a lot smarter.”
Trump: “Don’t ever use the word smart with me.” #Debates2020 #9News pic.twitter.com/HcCOhQZaR0
— 9News Australia (@9NewsAUS) September 30, 2020