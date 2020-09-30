2GB
Advertisement
 
LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Donald Trump clashes with Joe Biden in fiery presidential debate

39 mins ago
Deborah Knight
Donald TrumpJoe BidenKim HoggardUS politics

The first US presidential debate has dominated TV screens across the country as the two candidates go head-to-head.

Former US Government official Kim Hoggard told Deborah Knight the debate has been filled with interruptions and insults.

“I think it’s unlike any presidential debate I’ve ever seen.

“I don’t think anything was revealed that we didn’t know about the President.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Deborah Knight
NewsPoliticsWorld
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873