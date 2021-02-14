‘You’ve had a shocker’: Daniel Andrews under fire as Victoria’s lockdown continues

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is under fire as the state undergoes a five-day lockdown after cases emerged from hotel quarantine.

Earlier this week, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews claimed his state’s hotel quarantine system has “higher standards” than NSW, sparking widespread anger.

“Daniel Andrews, you’ve had a shocker,” Ben said.

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham there’s one thing the Premier needs to do.

“Pick up the phone, call Gladys, ask her to send her officials to Melbourne.

“And then, Daniel Andrews do the right thing and please resign.”

