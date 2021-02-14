2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘You’ve had a shocker’: Daniel Andrews under fire as Victoria’s lockdown continues

6 hours ago
Ben Fordham
daniel andrewsTim Smith
Article image for ‘You’ve had a shocker’: Daniel Andrews under fire as Victoria’s lockdown continues

Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews is under fire as the state undergoes a five-day lockdown after cases emerged from hotel quarantine.

Earlier this week, Victorian Premier Daniel Andrews claimed his state’s hotel quarantine system has “higher standards” than NSW, sparking widespread anger.

“Daniel Andrews, you’ve had a shocker,” Ben said.

Click PLAY below to hear Ben’s comments in full

Victorian Liberal MP Tim Smith told Ben Fordham there’s one thing the Premier needs to do.

“Pick up the phone, call Gladys, ask her to send her officials to Melbourne.

“And then, Daniel Andrews do the right thing and please resign.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

Ben Fordham
AustraliaNews
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873