‘A champion for team Australia’: John Barilaro thanks Alan Jones

NSW Deputy Premier John Barilaro says Alan Jones’ legacy will remain his loyalty to rural Australia.

Over the years Alan has fought for the battler, demanding action on dams, drought and bushfire recovery, just to name a few.

Mr Barilaro told Alan he’s had a great influence on the bushfire recovery.

“What keeps me up at night is that there are people falling through the cracks and if it wasn’t for you, Alan, they would never be identified.

“There’s never been someone like you. You’ve been a champion for the truth, a champion for common sense, most importantly you’ve been a champion for team Australia.

“You will be remembered. Your legacy for this country will be about the regions. You’ve been a real friend of regional NSW.”

