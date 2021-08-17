2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘You’re safer outdoors’: Message from infectious diseases expert

4 hours ago
Ben Fordham
Peter Collignon
Article image for ‘You’re safer outdoors’: Message from infectious diseases expert

An infectious diseases expert is encouraging Sydneysiders to spend time outdoors during the lockdown. 

Currently, you can exercise with one other person, or the members of your household.

Socially distanced recreation is also permitted outside of the LGAs of concern.

Infectious diseases physician Professor Peter Collignon told Ben Fordham outdoor transmission is uncommon.

“The more you’re outdoors the safer you are.

“You can get COVID anywhere but your risk outside must be 20-30 fold lower.”

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

 

Image: Getty

Ben Fordham
HealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873