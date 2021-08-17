‘You’re safer outdoors’: Message from infectious diseases expert

An infectious diseases expert is encouraging Sydneysiders to spend time outdoors during the lockdown.

Currently, you can exercise with one other person, or the members of your household.

Socially distanced recreation is also permitted outside of the LGAs of concern.

Infectious diseases physician Professor Peter Collignon told Ben Fordham outdoor transmission is uncommon.

“The more you’re outdoors the safer you are.

“You can get COVID anywhere but your risk outside must be 20-30 fold lower.”

Image: Getty