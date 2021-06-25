2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

‘You’re not funny’: Ray Hadley flays radio host’s ‘poor attempt at humour’

5 hours ago
Ray Hadley
Ben DobbinSTATE OF ORIGIN
Article image for ‘You’re not funny’: Ray Hadley flays radio host’s ‘poor attempt at humour’

Ray Hadley has castigated a Triple M presenter for an NRL joke that missed the mark this morning. 

Rush Hour host Ben Dobbin was speaking to Marto on The Big Breakfast about Sunday’s State of Origin match.

“I thought well, it has to be a joke, it’s a poor attempt at humour…” Ray said.

“I can tell you now, Ben, you’re not funny.

“Leave the jokes to really funny blokes like Brohman or Raudonikis or others that have done it in the past.”

Press PLAY below to hear the comments that prompted Ray’s biting retort

Dobbin has addressed the comments in a Tweet following backlash.

Ray Hadley
NewsRugby LeagueSports
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873