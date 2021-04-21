‘You’re making that up’: Mark Latham drops bombshell on Ray Hadley

An experimental school on Sydney’s North Shore has come under the microscope after displaying anti-police posters.

At Lindfield Learning Village, there are no uniforms or mandatory homework, and work is self-assessed by students.

NSW One Nation leader Mark Latham told Ray Hadley “it sounds like it’s a sinkhole for leftist ideological teaching”.

Ray was frustrated public funds are being spent running such “failed experiments” instead of investing in needier education infrastructure.

“If mum and dad want to spend their hard-earned on that good luck to them, but as a taxpayer in NSW, I don’t want my money wasted.”

But Mr Latham had one more bombshell “abomination” to drop on Ray.

Mark Latham: I’m told the school has three types of toilets for five-year-olds: a boys toilet, a girls toilet, and a gender-neutral toilet. Ray Hadley: No. No, no, no. Look Mark, if you’re going to come on here and make things up, I’ve got to hold you to account. Please tell me that kindergarten children aren’t being housed in boys, girls, and gender-neutral. You’re making that up. Mark Latham: I got hold of the poster.

