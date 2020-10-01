‘You’re a halfwit’: Jim Wilson goes in to bat for nurses and teachers
Jim Wilson has launched into a fiery defence of public servants after receiving a “disgraceful” text.
Many callers have been sounding off on the open line following the IRC’s decision to uphold a wage freeze with messages of support for frontline workers.
However, it was a listener on the text line who grabbed Jim’s attention for all the wrong reasons, calling teachers “absolute failures”, and accusing nurses of “walking around empty corridors day and night”.
“You’re a halfwit Adam,” Jim fired back, defending the hard work of nurses and teachers.
“That is absolutely so disrespectful.
“I think your text to me is a disgrace. I don’t agree with you.”
