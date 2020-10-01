2GB
‘You’re a halfwit’: Jim Wilson goes in to bat for nurses and teachers

3 hours ago
Jim Wilson
industrial relationsnursesPUBLIC SERVANTSTeacherswage freeze

Jim Wilson has launched into a fiery defence of public servants after receiving a “disgraceful” text.

Many callers have been sounding off on the open line following the IRC’s decision to uphold a wage freeze with messages of support for frontline workers.

However, it was a listener on the text line who grabbed Jim’s attention for all the wrong reasons, calling teachers “absolute failures”, and accusing nurses of “walking around empty corridors day and night”.

“You’re a halfwit Adam,” Jim fired back, defending the hard work of nurses and teachers.

“That is absolutely so disrespectful.

“I think your text to me is a disgrace. I don’t agree with you.”

Click PLAY below to hear Jim’s comments in full

Image: Getty

 

Jim Wilson
NewsNSWPolitics
