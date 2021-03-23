2GB
‘You’re a dolt!’: Ray Hadley slams ‘nonsense’ defence of new Powerhouse site amid flooding

1 hour ago
Ray Hadley
Geoff LeePowerhouse Museum
Article image for ‘You’re a dolt!’: Ray Hadley slams ‘nonsense’ defence of new Powerhouse site amid flooding

The new Parramatta site for the Powerhouse Museum flooded over the weekend but the state government insists it won’t be a problem.

But Member for Parramatta Geoff Lee says the “museum will be safe” and the artworks undamaged.

“Geoff, if you told me it was raining I’d go outside to check,” Ray Hadley said, “You’re a dolt.”

Parramatta Councillor Donna Davis told Ray Hadley the state government should consider another site.

“We know that if the Parramatta river floods the Powerhouse will be affected, the power will go out … and valuable, irreplaceable museum collections are going to be damaged.

“We all know that the other side of the river is less flood-prone.”

Click PLAY below to hear the full interview

See below footage of the flooding at the Parramatta site:

Ray Hadley
NewsNSW
