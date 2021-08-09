Young people stepping up in ‘staggering’ numbers to lend a helping hand
The younger generation are bucking the lazy and self-absorbed stereotype, volunteering to help others in droves.
Centre for Volunteering CEO Gemma Rygate told Deborah Knight more than 87 per cent of NSW residents aged 18-24 volunteered either formally or informally in 2020.
“The figure is staggering.
“They’re doing all sorts of things; directly helping people, individuals and groups in their communities, working for the environment, support work, coaching.
“They really do step up, so it’s a myth that young people don’t volunteer.”
