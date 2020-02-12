‘You lily pad leftie!’: Bob Katter unleashes on journalists during press conference

Bob Katter has unleashed on journalists during a press conference about the Closing the Gap report.

The founder of the Katter’s Australian Party was loosely asked about whether he would vote in favour of a First Nations Voice to Parliament if it were to make it into the Chamber.

The 12th Closing the Gap report shows Aboriginal children still trail far behind non-indigenous children in literacy, numeracy and writing skills.

The report also shows the country is on track to meet just two of seven government targets to reduce the disparity in health, education and employment outcomes.

#WATCH: Federal MP Bob Katter has vented his anger over a ‘Voice to Parliament’ proposal in an animated press conference in Canberra. #9News pic.twitter.com/ic6vKw1tq8 — Nine News Sydney (@9NewsSyd) February 12, 2020

Mr Katter’s team have said that his “aggressive response to the question should not be interpreted as anything other than passion.”

He says he is fighting for his “black fella” friends. (See full statement below)