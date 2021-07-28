2GB
‘You idiots’: Sydney teens charged after high-speed chase in Hunter

2 hours ago
Seven teenagers from Sydney are among nine charged over a high-speed chase in the NSW Hunter region.

Police say a Honda Civic was spotted going 90 kilometres an hour over the limit.

A 19-year-old woman and boys aged 15 and 16 will face court.

Six others will be dealt with under the Young Offenders Act.

They’ve all been fined for breaking health rules, with reports a number of the teens were from hotspot areas in Sydney’s west.

“It goes without saying, we want to avoid people taking COVID from Sydney to the bush. You idiots.”

Image: Getty

