Years of safety concerns preceded Parklea Correctional Centre riot 

Prisoners at Parklea Correctional Centre are currently in lockdown following a destructive riot, despite the public sector union raising safety concern for years.

At least 10 inmates were seen on the roof of a building, allegedly throwing projectiles at corrections officers, and starting several fires.

About 50 refused to comply with orders from guards.

The Community Public Sector Union NSW assistant branch secretary Troy Wright told Ray Hadley the pandemic “exacerbates the problems in jail”.

“Of all the jails in the state, it’s quite obvious to us that Parklea is the least able to cope with that increased threat.”

