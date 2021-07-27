2GB
  • Home
  • News
  • NSW
Year 12 students ‘helpless, confused and anxious’ completing HSC at home

5 hours ago
Jim Wilson
high schoolhome learningHSClockdownYear 12
Article image for Year 12 students ‘helpless, confused and anxious’ completing HSC at home

With the class of 2021 stuck learning from home for two years in a row, there are growing calls to adjust the HSC weighting.

Willoughby Girls Year 12 student Anjali D’Cunha told Jim Wilson she and her peers are losing motivation, stuck in front of screens for both their school and extracurricular lives.

“Year 12 is a stressful year as it is … we kind of feel helpless and confused, there’s a lot of anxiety around Trials.

“We’re trying to check up on each other, but we’re all feeling the same.

“I’d love to be back in the classroom. Really regretting not appreciating every second we got to be in there!”

Press PLAY below to hear how Sydney’s HSC students are feeling

Image: Getty

Jim Wilson
EducationNewsNSW
