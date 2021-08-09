2GB
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

131 873

Create a 2GB account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 2GB content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Year 12 student commends ‘quick and organised’ mass vaccination operation

9 hours ago
Jim Wilson
HSCvaccine rolloutYear 12
Article image for Year 12 student commends ‘quick and organised’ mass vaccination operation

The NSW government’s mass vaccination of Year 12 students is underway, with thousands showing up to the first appointments.

Canterbury HSC student Chloe Avgoustou received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today at Qudos Bank Arena, and told Jim Wilson it was an easy process.

“It was really organised, I got in relatively quickly, then I got out.

“I feel good, I feel a bit more confident to go out now that … I’m a bit more protected.”

However, she raised concerns peers whose parents are working or don’t have access to a car may not be able to take up the opportunity.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images

Jim Wilson
EducationHealthNewsNSW
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

131 873