Year 12 student commends ‘quick and organised’ mass vaccination operation

The NSW government’s mass vaccination of Year 12 students is underway, with thousands showing up to the first appointments.

Canterbury HSC student Chloe Avgoustou received her first dose of the Pfizer vaccine today at Qudos Bank Arena, and told Jim Wilson it was an easy process.

“It was really organised, I got in relatively quickly, then I got out.

“I feel good, I feel a bit more confident to go out now that … I’m a bit more protected.”

However, she raised concerns peers whose parents are working or don’t have access to a car may not be able to take up the opportunity.

Press PLAY below to hear the full interview

Image: Lisa Maree Williams/Getty Images