‘Wouldn’t happen in Sydney’: Moree Mayor’s fury as residents left out in the cold

A Melbourne couple are under fire from residents of regional NSW after potentially exposing isolated communities to COVID-19.

Moree Mayor Katrina Humphries was distressed as she told Jim Wilson how her constituents queued for hours in the freezing weather to be tested.

“All of this grief caused by two horrible, selfish individuals … I cannot believe what they have done.

“We have kept ourselves safe for 16 months and it takes two individuals that are an absolute disgrace and unAustralian to throw everything out the window.”

Adding to her anger are a shortage of testing kits, and a lack of direction from health officials.

A NSW Health spokesperson said testing clinics in Moree do have supplies and are not turning people away, but are prioritising those who have attended a venue of concern.

“It’s not accurate, I’ve been on the ground … we’ve had to turn people away because we didn’t have any more tests at the drive-through site.

“Quite frankly, we’ve been let down … [this] wouldn’t have happened in Sydney!”

Image: Getty